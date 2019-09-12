Lizzo & Rihanna Are Plotting A Collab—We Honestly Don’t Deserve

All of our Black girl magic dreams are about to come true. Lizzo and Rihanna’s collaboration clue is so thrilling that we are barely even able to deal. During her Savage X Fenty show at the Barclay Center’s during NYFW, our favorite bad gal gushed about the “Juice” singer and why she’s legitimately the epitome of “savage.” When asked if she would do a collab with Lizzo– Rihanna was all for it.

“Gosh, I love Lizzo,” Rihanna told Entertainment Tonight. “She’s so bad*ss. I would collaborate with her on the lights for this interview right now, like Lizzo is so bad*ss. She is everything that Savage stands for. A confident woman, no matter what size, color, shape. Your attitude is what makes you savage. It’s the confidence that you have in yourself, and it’s the confidence that you can give off to people who look like you and feel like you and those are the people that identify with the brand.”

For her part, Lizzo has openly stanned for Rihanna. After the MTV VMAs she told ET, “Listen, we need a video of Rihanna in the studio, period. I am not going to bother her, ’cause I know what that feels like, so I am going to let her do what she ought to do. I love Rihanna.”

Truly we’ve never wanted to witness anything more in our lives–clearly the single needs to be called “Savage.”

Once Lizzo got wind that Rihanna would be down for a collab she took to her Instagram to jokingly say, “sets up a studio in my coochie* READY FOR OUR COLLAB SIS 🥴 @badgalriri.”

We are legit shaking with glee. The rumor is that our fashion/beauty/music mogul will FINALLY be dropping her new album in December. (The Navy is beyond pressed for it.) Hopefully, she and Lizzo can carve out a spot of time to make sure their collab is included.