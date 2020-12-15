Lizzo Just Responded to Accusations She Did a Juice Cleanse For a ‘Dramatic Weight Loss’

Setting the story straight. Lizzo responded to backlash for doing a juice cleanse detox. Lizzo was criticized on Monday, December 14, when she posted a TikTok video where she shared her results after she did a 10-day juice cleanse “detox.”

The video showed the progression of her boy over 10 days of the cleanse. In the clip, Lizzo confessed that days four, five and six were the most difficult, but she never felt hungry while drinking the cleanse’s smoothies. (Watch the TikTok here.) After critics accused of her trying to slim down due to beauty standards and societal body pressures, Lizzo posted a second TikTok video where she explained why she did the cleanse. (Watch the TikTok here.)

In the video, Lizzo explained that the detox was for her to repair her stomach after consuming so much alcohol and spicy foods, not lose weight. “November stressed me the fuck out,” Lizzo said. “I drank a lot, I ate a lot of spicy food and things that fucked up my stomach. I wanted to reverse it and get back to where I was. I’m so proud of myself. I’m proud of my results. My sleep has improved, my hydration, my inner peace, my mental stability, my fucking body, my skin. I feel and look like a bad bitch. I think that’s it. I’m a big girl who did a smoothie detox. I got exactly what I wanted out of it and every big girl should do whatever the fuck they want with their bodies.” She went on to confirm that the goal of the cleanse wasn’t for a “dramatic weight loss,” like some of her critics accused her of.

In an Instagram Live in January 2020, Lizzo opened up about how negative comments affect her mental health.“When I read the comments sometimes, I see some really disheartening sh*t…and the internet is not making that any fucking easier,” she said. “I be waking up feeling bad as hell, I be waking up in my feelings. And I know that my mental [health], my emotional health, and my social health already affects me in positive and negative ways.”

She continued, “Everybody got their opinions [and] like their assholes, it’s just full of shit. And I think I care more about facts than opinions. I care more about my perspectives than other people’s perspectives.”