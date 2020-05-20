This Quay x Lizzo Sunglasses Collab Can Take All My Money

Scroll To See More Images

As someone who owns more than 30 pairs of sunnies (Don’t judge!) and is a true Lizzo stan, the news of a Quay x Lizzo sunglasses collection has my heart racing, jaw on the floor and wallet out. It’s as if the stars aligned—just in time for Gemini season to begin, FYI—and decided to bless us all (but mostly me) with the combination of two of the world’s most important things: Lizzo and sunglasses. The pair goes together like bread and butter, so the entire Quay Australia x Lizzo collection is unsurprisingly fantastic. Lizzo wearing anything is already iconic, but throw some seriously cute sunnies on the popstar, and you’ve won my heart.

Even if you’re not usually a sunglasses fan (???!!!), there’s something for everyone to love about this collection. For those who like to get maximalist with their sunnies looks, of course Lizzo has provided you with myriad chic options. In addition, for those who like a more classic sunglasses style, Lizzo and Quay Australia have also delivered. From big, bling-y and bougie to classic, sleek and sophisticated, this collection of sunglasses has it all. And you better believe they’re all getting added my cart right now.

The entire Quay x Lizzo collection is now available on the Quay Australia site, but I rounded up a few can’t-miss styles below for your shopping pleasure. Lizzo would never shy away from a bold eyewear look, so do yourself a favor and go big. Play around with sunglasses styles you don’t often wear or try out a colorful option. If you’re unsure, just think to yourself, WWLD?

What would Lizzo do, friends? She’d stock up on every single pair knowing that not only was she getting some cool sunnies, but that Quay was also donating 100 meals (!!!) per purchase to those in need through Feeding America. Plus, between now and May 25, when you buy one pair, you get another free. This collaboration truly just keeps on giving, and I will happily receive (every single pair in the mail, thanks).

1. Flex Sunglasses

A green hue perfect for summer, y’all. Pair these bright sunglasses with a crop top and bike shorts for a Lizzo-approved warm weather look.

2. Icy Embellished Sunglasses

As if Lizzo would ever have a sunglasses collection without a little bit of embellishment. These gorgeous icy sunglasses are just the right amount of bling-y for everyday wear.

3. Jezabell Twist Sunglasses

For a simpler but oh-so-cool look, these gold sunglasses are truly a winner. They’re still a classic round style, but with just a hint of something different.

4. Transcend Sunglasses

These lightweight space-age shield sunglasses are the perfect shade of pink—and the perfect amount of extra. Get ready for these sunnies to show up in all of your street style photoshoots.

5. Jaded Sunglasses

Shine like the star you are in these star-embellished sunglasses. They’re definitely bold, but the neutral colors make these sunnies perfect for wearing with almost any outfit.

