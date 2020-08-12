Lizzo’s Second Quay Sunglasses Collab Is Here & It’s Good As Hell

This year may not have been filled with all the Roaring ’20s, Gatsby-themed parties we hoped it would have (Large maskless gathering? No thanks!), but it’s important to remember the little things that made 2020 a bit brighter regardless. Case and point: Lizzo’s Quay collab, and the even-better Quay x Lizzo sunglasses collection for August 2020. We’ve already been blessed with one collection from the glasses brand and popstar, but now we’re getting a second one—and low-key, this alone makes 2020 a million times better. Sure, we’re not able to do all the things we thought we’d be able to do this summer, but it doesn’t seem to sting as much when there are cute sunglasses to be had, right? Right.

As someone who has a pretty hefty sunglasses collection, there’s no end to my love for the accessory—or my love for Lizzo, for that matter. I’ve said it before, but I’ll say it again: Lizzo and chic sunglasses are a match made in heaven, and this new Quay Australia collection is sheer perfection. If you’ve been itching to add some Lizzo-inspired vibes to your wardrobe, now is the perfect time. Each and every pair will have you feeling good as hell in no time.

The collection features both new styles and some updated versions of favorites from the previous Quay x Lizzo collaboration, so if you missed your chance the first time around, you can snag a pair now. I know I’ll be adding every single pair to my cart, and once you see the collection, you’ll definitely do the same. Lizzo and sunnies? You just can’t go wrong.

In addition to scoring chic AF sunnies through this collection, you’ll also be doing some good when you shop. Quay and Lizzo are donating $100k to the NAACP’s Legal Defense and Educational Fund and the nonprofit Election Protection to help lift barriers on voting in the United States. We love a fashion moment that also supports an incredible cause!

If you’re ready to shop a few pairs (of course you are), I’ve gone ahead and rounded up some of the collection’s must-haves below. Start here, then head on over to the Quay Australia site, where you’ll find the collab in its entirety. Right now, the brand is even offering a BOGO deal, so you can get two pairs for the price of one. (!!) Do yourself a favor and snag some of these sunnies before it’s too late. There’s no doubt that this collection will sell out as quickly as Lizzo concert tickets.

1. Totally Buggin Sunglasses

I love a good pair of tortoise sunglasses, and these from Quay x Lizzo definitely fit the bill. Catch me “totally buggin” over how adorable these sunnies are.

2. Seeing Stars Limited Edition Sunglasses

This is the most expensive pair of sunglasses you’ll see in the collection, and they’re also ~limited edition.~ So if you love these Seeing Stars sunnies, go ahead and treat yourself—they won’t be around for long.

3. Around The Way Sunglasses

Get your ’70s fix with these stunning rimless sunglasses. The purple hue will have you standing out in any crowd, but they’re still neutral enough to go with all your favorite outfits.

4. Hold For Applause Sunglasses

The cool shield sunglasses in Lizzo’s previous Quay collection were already a must-have, but this gold version is seriously *chef’s kiss.* Adding these to cart immediately.