Happy Holidays to Lizzo in This Sparkly Red Bodysuit and No One Else

Light of my life, fire of my loins, song in my heart—Lizzo can do no wrong in my eyes. After some recent backlash for flashing her thong during a sporting event (Honestly, LOL), the singer brushed it all aside to perform once again on Wednesday night. Lizzo’s Jingle Ball outfit during her performance on stage was one not only perfectly suited for the singer herself, but also perfectly suited for this holiday season. Frankly, I think Lizzo looks great in anything she wears (and she’s quickly become my style icon), but I have to give a special nod to the sparkly red bodysuit Lizzo donned on stage during her most recent performance.

Lizzo has already done so much for the body positivity movement in the world, and the fact that she continues to unabashedly wear whatever the fuck she wants only makes me respect her even more. Because she’s a woman of color who also wears plus-sizes, there are so many obstacles Lizzo has had to face—not even considering the trials she went through to create a successful music career. This is why I personally applaud the singer every time she wears a bomb-ass look. If we don’t publicly recognize the beauty in Lizzo, the standards in this society will never change. Of course, a 26-year-old writer talking about Lizzo’s gorgeous red bodysuit isn’t necessarily a giant window to change, but it can’t hurt. Plus, I’d sing Lizzo’s praises any day.

Lizzo’s on-stage presence is truly only matched by the incredible ensembles she wears while performing, and this red velvet bodysuit is the perfect choice for a powerhouse singer. As bold and colorful as Lizzo’s music and the singer herself, I can’t help but hope for a little bit of this sartorial (and musical) prowess in my own wardrobe. Could this bodysuit actually be the perfect holiday outfit? It just might be, y’all.

I’d be remiss, however, if I didn’t also point out Lizzo’s outfit from just before her Jingle Ball performance. Wearing a dark denim mini dress paired with sneakers is a power move in of itself, and Lizzo pulls it all off like it’s her job. I’ll just be here, sitting with bated breath, waiting for Lizzo’s next wild ensemble. I will never tire of this powerful woman.