Lizzo Dressed Like a Literal Chocolate Bar for the Brit Awards, and I’m Screaming

I’ll be honest: It takes very little for me to love one of Lizzo’s outfits. Frankly, I think everything the singer does is iconic, but I have a special place in my heart for her many, many incredible ensembles—on and off the red carpet. Lizzo’s 2020 Brit Awards outfit, though, might have earned the number one spot on my list. I am not kidding when I say I actually screamed when I saw this red carpet look, friends. Just when I thought Lizzo couldn’t get any more sartorially excellent, she steps out in front of the cameras dressed like a literal chocolate bar.

I know Lizzo has proven many times she’s the whole damn meal, but in this case, she’s actually a snack—or at the very least, dessert. The singer attended the 40th Brit Awards covered in the dress equivalent of a chocolate bar wrapper, and I’m completely in love. For those of you who are fashion-obsessed, it should come as no surprise that the dress is Moschino. The look hails directly from the designer’s Fall/Winter 2014 runway, and it’s found its perfect home on Lizzo’s body. I mean, have you ever seen an outfit so perfectly delicious? (No. No you haven’t.)

Of course, what’s an incredible look without accessories? As if the chocolate bar wrapper dress wasn’t enough, Lizzo carried a clutch in the shape of an actual chocolate bar. (Sometimes you just need a little sweet treat while walking the red carpet, K?) This entire ensemble is seriously wild enough for the Met Gala and perfect enough for the MoMA. Lizzo, once again, you have exceeded my wildest sartorial expectations. Keep doing you, boo.