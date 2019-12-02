Lizzo’s Nude At-Home Photoshoot Is Serving ‘Titanic’ Realness & We’re Extremely Into It

Move aside, Rose. There’s a new “French bitch” on the Titanic. Lizzo posed nude for a photoshoot at home, where she channeled Rose (aka Kate Winslet) from 1997’s Titanic, and we are extremely into the results. The “Good as Hell” singer, 31, took to her Instagram on Sunday, December 1, to post photos and a video from her NSFW session. The shots showed her on a red couch as she highlighted her hair, body and face.

“Paint me like ya French bitch 🎨,” Lizzo captioned one of her Instagram posts, referencing Rose’s iconic line to Jack where she told him to “draw me like one of your French girls” as she posed naked on a chair.

Of course, Lizzo is no stranger to flaunting it on Instagram. Whether in lingerie or completely in the nude, the “Juice” artist is comfortable in her skin, and we love to see it. “True life: I’m a beautiful bitch,” she captioned an Instagram video on Sunday of her admiring herself in the camera.

In an interview with Elle in September, Lizzo revealed that she almost quit the music industry a day before she released her No. 1 hit “Truth Hurts.” “I just felt like I was throwing music into the world and not even making a splash,” she said. “A tree was falling in the forest and not making a sound, you know? I was crying in my room all day. I said, ‘If I stop making music now, nobody would fucking care.'”

It wasn’t until her producer came to her apartment for a pep talk that Lizzo mustered up the confidence to keep pushing. “I just made the decision to keep going as an artist,” she said. “And I’m so grateful I did, but it was by the skin of my teeth.”

Now, of course, she’s singer/rapper/superstar with multiple Grammy nominations, No. 1 singles and sold-out concerts. So, yes, Lizzo is 100 percent that bitch, and it’s well deserved.