Lizzo Wore Mejuri Earrings, So Now *I* Want Mejuri Earrings

When I started watching Lizzo rap Nicki Minaj’s verse to “Bottoms Up” on her Instagram story, I wasn’t expecting to make any kind of purchase, but what can I say—her look was just as good as her rap skills! Lizzo’s Mejuri earrings caught my eye and I couldn’t stop thinking about them, so I just knew they had to be mine.

ICYMI, Lizzo has been rocking the most beautiful red braids for the past week or so, and she’s also been going heavy on the accessories. Our girl loves a gold chain (multiple, in fact!) and a chunky gold earring to boot, and her feed has been giving me all sorts of jewelry inspo as of late, in addition to the usual doses of good vibes, self love and bad betch energy.

That said, her most recent look as seen on Instagram stories is my favorite to date. Lizzo wore her red braids in a half-up pigtail style, securing each with gold beaded bands. To compliment the hairstyle, she wore a chunky gold necklace and chain link earrings—Mejuri’s Les Chain Earrings, to be exact.

Yes, she rapped every word flawlessly, but I was honestly distracted by how good she looked. See what I mean??? She looked SO cute! Immediately, I knew those earrings had to be mine. Lizzo didn’t shout out the brand, but I recognized the style right away from Mejuri’s recent collaboration with FRAME denim, which featured gorg chunky jewels (like the Les Chain Earrings!) paired alongside chic FRAME basics and jeans.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Lizzo isn’t the only celeb that loves Mejuri—the cool-girl brand is always being spotted on the necks, ears and fingers of Hollywood’s hottest. Oh, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez just wore their Diamonds Line Necklace on the cover of Vanity Fair, no big deal.

Mejuri is known for their handcrafted, ethically-sourced fine jewelry, designed to be worn every day. They’re all about breaking down the idea of ~special occasion jewelry~, claiming that every damn day is a special occasion, so why not dress like it? It’s a perspective I love, and I love their jewelry even more, so deciding to nab Lizzo’s earings is an easy choice for me.

If you didn’t notice Lizzo’s lewk the first time around because you were too distracted by “Bottoms Up” (I get it, it’s a really good song) head over to her IG Stories while you can and take a moment to appreciate how darn cute our queen is. Then, head over to the Mejuri site and get yourself some gold. You deserve it, babe.