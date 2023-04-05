Lizzo & Jack Black Made Surprise Cameos In ‘The Mandalorian’ & It Massively Divided Fans

It’s about damn time that this is the way! Huge Mandalorian spoilers ahead: Read at your own risk. If you’ve watched episode 6 of season 3 of the Disney+ Star Wars series, you might be asking is that Lizzo in The Mandalorian?

Season 3 continues the journey of Mandalorian Din Djarin (played by Pedro Pascal) and his force-sensitive adoptee (also the Internet’s adoptee) Grogu throughout the galaxy. The show was nominated for Outstanding Drama Series at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards in 2020 and won seven awards at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in 2019. Since then, it’s features endless celebrity cameos from Jason Sudeikis, Amy Sedaris, Adam Pally and Bill Burr, and also Easter Eggs that only a true Star Wars fan would appreciate (Ahsoka Tano, Boba-Fett, and Luke Skywalker himself among them!).

So is Lizzo in the Mandalorian? May the force be with you and read down below to find out!

Is Lizzo in The Mandalorian?

Is Lizzo in The Mandalorian. YES, Lizzo is in The Mandalorian and we are completely freaking out about it. Not only does the “Truth Hurts” singer have a cameo, but her character is also married to a character played by none other than Jack Black.

In the Bryce Dallas Howard-directed episode, the two play Duchess and Captain Bombardier, a wealthy married couple who oversee an independent planet in the Outer Rim. Captain Bombardier used to be an imperial officer but changed sides once he fell in love with the Duchess. They now rule Plazir-15 together as a monarchy, part democracy.

Din, Grogu and Bo-Katan Kryze (played by Katee Sackoff) are recruited by the planet royals to investigate a series of malfunctioning battle droids who were repurposed from the Separatists and Imperialists. While Grogu is babysat by the royal couple, the Mandalorians are introduced to yet another celebrity cameo, the planet’s Commissioner Helgait played by Back to the Future’s Christopher Lloyd.

The team of Mandos set to find out what’s happening with the droids and they’re led down to The Resistor, a droid bar. They found out that they were sabotaged by nanodroids that were imported by Heilgart himself who revealed himself to be a Separatist (who basically worships Count Dooku.) He’s knocked out by Bo and is exiled by the Duchess and Captain. She then gives the heroic Mandalorians the key to the planet for help solving their problems

Back at the home base, Grogu is knighted by the Duchess herself as a Knight of The Order of The Independent Regencies after they bonded while his father figure was out adventuring and kicking some robot butt (quite literally). One cute instance between the Duchess and Grogu was when he was using the force to help the duchess play and win a ball game. It’s honestly a full circle moment after Lizzo notoriously dressed up as the Star Wars character formerly-but-not-officially-known as Baby Yoda for Halloween 2021.

She captioned the video of her perusing around Hollywood, “GROGU TAKES HOLLYWOOD 🥺 GROGU JUST WANNA SAY… LAST NIGHT IF U SAW GROGU… NO YOU DIDNT 🥺🐸”

Lizzo and Jack Black’s cameos divided Star Wars fans online. One fan tweeted, what are lizzo and jack black doing here 💀 #themandalorian” While one fan also tweeted, “LIZZO AND JACK BLACK??? 2 OF MY FAVORITE PEOPLE ARE PART OF STAR WARS NOW??????” One fan did also tweet that the cameos felt very much in place. “The guest star casting choices in #TheMandalorian are always delightful, but this week’s were next level. 😂 Did it take me out of the episode? Yes. Do I care? No. I locked right back in with the story. *They* felt like animated #StarWars glup shittos come to life. Pure joy.” Other fans wanted even more from the surprise duo. “I would totally watch a spinoff about Lizzo and Jack Black’s characters from the Mandalorian,” one fan tweeted.

The celebrity cameos might even continue for the foreseeable future since Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau confirmed to Variety in February 2023 that he’s already written season four of the Disney+ show and that a lot of the future projects will be interconnected. “Season four, yeah I’ve written it already,” he said. “We have to know where we’re going to tell a fully formed story. We had mapped it out, Dave [Filoni] and I, and slowly you start to write each episode. I was writing it during post-production. All of it has to feel like a continuation and one full story.” He continued: “[Dave’s] doing Ahsoka, which I’m producing with him. He’s the writer and showrunner on that. To understand what’s happening on other shows… Skeleton Crew all take place within the same Star Wars time period. There’s a lot more things that we’ve got to keep in mind and also stuff that we’ve built up to from previous seasons of The Mandalorian as well.”

Favreau also confirmed to Total Film in August 2022 that season 4 will not be the last season of The Mandalorian. “No, I don’t [have an ending in mind],” Favreau said. “I think the beauty of this is that it’s a middle chapter of a much larger story. And though we’ll have resolution over time with these characters, I think that how these characters fit into the larger scope and scale, but it’s not like there’s a finale that we’re building to that I have in mind. Quite the contrary, I love for these stories to go on and on. And so these characters potentially could be with us for a while, and I really love telling stories in their voice, and I love the way the adventures unfold and I’m looking forward to doing much more.”

The Mandalorian is available to stream on Disney Plus. Here’s how to watch it for free.

