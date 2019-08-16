A Lizzo x Justin Timberlake Collaboration Is Coming & Fans Have a Lot To Say

Blame it on her juice: Lizzo and Justin Timberlake’s song collaboration is setting social media ablaze with speculation and excitement. The “Truth Hearts” singer has yet to work with Timberlake, and we can only imagine the music they’d create bringing their talents together. But on Thursday, the “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer shared what appeared to be a behind-the-scenes style video of a major jam session with Lizzo.

The tune they were busting out a few moves to? It might just be the track they are collaborating on. “… @Lizzo flames, brb,” Timberlake captioned the short clip of the singer dancing around while Lizzo waves her arm to the lyrics “Get back, get back.” What the tweet didn’t include–and what all fans of the pair want to know–is when the track would be released and the title. But some fans aren’t exactly looking forward to a duet between these two. The reactions were pretty mixed in Twitter, with some users noting that JT might just be trying to reap the rewards of Lizzo’s major success. Some fans even noted how Timberlake essentially put Janet Jackson’s career on the back-burner as she dealt with the brunt of the blow back from their infamous Super Bowl Half Time Show performance.

Other fans, however, are looking forward to whatever these two have cooking. One user even referred to the duo as “iconic.”

It’s been an incredible year for Lizzo, who nearly quit music due to the pressure and struggle for success. But when her hit “Truth Hurts” reached the airwaves, everything changed for the artist. Since then, her album Cuz I Love You has earned rave reviews and she already has some major collaborations under her belt. On her aforementioned album, Lizzo collaborated with living legend Missy Elliot for the song “Tempo” and the music video set social media ablaze with praise.

And Lizzo’s year isn’t slowing down just yet. The singer will appear in the upcoming film Hustlers, costarring Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Constance Wu, and Keke Palmer. Talk about a collaboration. We can only imagine that the cherry on top to Lizzo’s delicious year would be dropping her song with JT.