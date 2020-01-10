Lizzo’s Clapback at Jillian Michaels’ Fat-Shaming Comments Prove She’s Still Got the ‘Juice’

No “Juice” was lost in the making of this clap-back. None! In fact, Lizzo’s response to Jillian Michaels’ fat-shaming comments contained exactly the kind of NSFW stuff that her hit single references in the first place. In a new Instagram Story, the 31-year-old TIME Entertainer of the Year shut down the hateful comments circulating on social media about her size in the wildest way possible. “If my name is in your mouth, so is my p*ssy, bitch. Enjoy the flavor!” she said. Oop!

I mean, could we really have expected any less from Lizzo? This is the woman who has no issue twerking at a basketball game for the whole jumbotron to capture. Which leads us to the bigger question: Why should she have any issues with taking up space and enjoying herself in public?

Well, while it seems like we should already be past the point of policing women’s bodies, we’re clearly not. Fitness junkie Jillian Michaels seemed to think that she had the authority to weigh in on Lizzo’s figure, saying, “Why are we celebrating her body? Why does it matter? Why aren’t we celebrating her music? ‘Cause it isn’t gonna be awesome if she gets diabetes.” Ugh.

Many were quick to point out there there isn’t even a direct correlation between weight and conditions like diabetes, and that health runs far deeper than what you look like on the outside. It’s something Lizzo is aware of herself, making sure to prioritize her mental wellness after news of Michaels’ comments hit social media this week.

In a recent Instagram Live broadcast, Lizzo admitted how comments like these can really get to her. “When I read the comments sometimes, I see some really disheartening sh*t…and the internet is not making that any f*cking easier,” she said. “I be waking up feeling bad as hell, I be waking up in my feelings. And I know that my mental [health], my emotional health, and my social health already affects me in positive and negative ways.”

“Everybody got their opinions [and] like their assholes, it’s just full of sh*t,” Lizzo added. “And I think I care more about facts than opinions. I care more about my perspectives than other people’s perspectives.” Damn straight. Don’t let ’em get to you, girl!