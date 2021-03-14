Lizzo’s Mint Green GRAMMYs Dress Gives Me ’80s Prom Night Realness

There are celebrities, and then there’s Lizzo. A particularly exceptional queen! Maker of bops, celebrator of body positivity and the only celeb on earth who seems to understand how to use TikTok. A queen like no other, she tops many of our personal favorite celebrities lists, which is why I was particularly excited to see Lizzo looking so damn good at the 2021 GRAMMYs.

To be clear, Lizzo always looks bomb—and even in quarantine, she’s kept her fans happy by serving looks on the ‘Gram when celebs couldn’t attend events IRL. Now, the tides are slowly turning, with certain elements of award shows happening live and others broadcast virtually. The GRAMMYs are a perfect example, with some performances live and others pre-recorded, and some celebs in attendance and others Zooming in to accept awards. All the presenters were there in person, though (practicing safe social distancing, of course!), so it was up to them to really bring the sartorial heat.

In Lizzo’s case, she showed up IRL to present. And of course, she looked fab as she did so! She wore a minty green metallic ruched dress by Balmain with a high-low hem that gave me ’80s prom realness in all the right ways.

She even had custom-crystalized Stuart Weitzman sandals to match! The star accessory, though, was a handful of bling—or two handfuls, I should say. Lizzo rocked a ton of diamond rings and bracelets by Bulgari, plus a necklace with an intricate diamond pendant. Way more glam than anything you would’ve seen at prom in the ’80s, to be fair.

The look was styled by Brett Alan Nelson, and Lizzo posted photos courtesy of fashion photographer Bonnie Nichoalds to her Instagram to show it off. For glam, she rocked a sultry smoky eye and glowy skin and wore her hair long, straight and shiny so as not to distract from her minty mermaid moment.

Leave it to Queen Lizzo to give us not one 80’s-inspired pastel look, but two! To present the award for Best New Artist to Megan Thee Stallion, the “Good as Hell” singer changed into a one-shoulder lavender gown that proved she can wear literally any color and still look fabulous. I also loved her trio of chunky hair clips. Such a vibe!

Ugh, be still my heart. I love her so damn much. I also love that tonight’s looks are so different than what she wore last year—remember her Old Hollywood-inspired slay? Lizzo arrived all dolled up in a strapless white Versace gown, complete with a fur stole and tons of glitz. TBH, it was everything. That said, I enjoy this year’s look equally. She really never disappoints.

Our girl didn’t receive any nominations this year, but let me remind you that she is the winner of three 2020 GRAMMYs and the holder of eight total nominations. She was too busy living her best damn life in 2021 to drop an album for this year, so here’s hoping she slays the 2022 nominations instead.