Lizzo’s Stunning All-White Grammys Look Is Totally Old Hollywood

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you already know that Lizzo consistently boasts incredible looks (while being a body positive queen and incredible performer), so it should come as no surprise to anyone that Lizzo’s 2020 Grammys look was iconic. I feel like the word iconic gets thrown around a lot—I think I once heard someone call an old rocking chair sitting in a dumpster “iconic”—but in this case, I seriously mean Lizzo’s outfit was iconic.

Wearing a stunning long, white and strapless Versace gown on the red carpet, the singer and Grammy nominee has simultaneously won, stolen and broken my heart. That’s the power this ensemble has. Yes, Lizzo has managed to rock an all-white red carpet outfit without looking like she’s a bride, which is a real feat in of itself. The singer actuallylooks like she stepped out of an old Hollywood magazine ready to break hearts and take names. Plus, the piping details and hot AF leg slits were absolute perfection, and I don’t think I’ll ever be the same.

Of course, Lizzo isn’t one to ignore the importance of accessories. Not to be outdone by her previously adored mini bag accessories look, Lizzo also wore a white fur wrap (or cape?! I’m not sure what it is, but it’s amazing.) while strutting the Grammys red carpet. The glitz! The glamour! The diamonds around her neck! Someone please bury me in this outfit.

Although Lizzo should win hundreds of awards for her outfits, it’s her music that has swept the Grammys nominations. The singer is up for—Wait for it—eight different Grammy awards. These include Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and more. If you’ve ever listened to her album Cuz I Love You (or watched any video of Lizzo performing ever), you’ll understand why this queen deserves her damn crown. The artist is so well-deserving of all these nominations, and I, for one, will be a Lizzo stan until the day I die.