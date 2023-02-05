Forget Vocal Arrangements, Lizzo Just Wore A Full Flower Arrangement To The 2023 Grammy Awards

Scroll To See More Images

It’s been a minute since Lizzo has been nominated for a Grammy Award (since 2020 to be exact) and to quote the singer, “It’s about damn time” that she’s back on the Grammy’s red carpet. Lizzo’s Grammy Awards look for 2023 has entered the building and safe to say, it was worth the wait. Lizzo is no stranger to the best-dressed list (her 2022 Met Gala look was my personal favorite) and her look this evening will go down as one of her best ever.

This is Lizzo’s third time attending the Grammy Awards and her looks have consistently been ultra-glamorous. In 2020, she wore a Marilyn Monroe-inspired strapless white gown to make her debut and in 2021 she wore a short green strapless Moschino dress with a mermaid hem. Since then, Lizzo has leaned into the dramatic side of her personal style with flamboyant feather looks, layers and layers of tulle and a wildly voluminous off-the-shoulder gown.

Lizzo made a statement on the red carpet this year and let everyone know that she can get her own bouquet of flowers. In true Lizzo fashion, she opted for a showstopping Dolce & Gabbana piece for this year’s awards. The singer wore a red and orange cape completely decked out in large rose appliques that cascaded down onto the carpet. With the cape on, only Lizzo’s face and orange mesh gloved hands were visible—and hard to miss considering the huge floral rings on her fingers.

Lizzo could’ve kept the cape on all night and everyone would have been satisfied with giving her a top spot on the best-dressed list but she took the look one step further. Mid-red carpet pose, Lizzo removed the hooded cape and revealed an orange corset top with sparkly detailing on the bodice and a long orange mesh skirt.

For hair and makeup, Lizzo kept the monochromatic theme going with warm orange eyeshadow behind thick false eyelashes and paired it with an orange-pigmented blush. She wore her hair in a side part (it’s making a comeback) with soft curls falling onto her shoulders. The finishing touch was a loose red rose pinned into her hair at the nape of her neck.

Since launching her own activewear company, Yitty, Lizzo has made a meaningful impact in the push for size-inclusive fashion. As a viewer, it’s refreshing to see Lizzo’s fashion on the red carpet and I love watching how her confidence has grown with her impact.

Last night, Lizzo hard-launched her new relationship with comedian, Myke Wright, at the Grammys pre-party. She wore an Alexander McQueen mini dress with tinsel fringe.

Lizzo already has three Grammy award wins from 2020 but is in a good position to pick up some more this year. The About Damn Time singer is nominated in five categories and picked up nominations in the most notable groups including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.

In addition to dazzling us on the red carpet, we get the chance to see Lizo perform live this year on the Grammy’s stage.