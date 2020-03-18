These Photos of Lizzo Wearing the Most Dramatic Dress of All Time Are Guaranteed to Brighten Your Day

Scroll To See More Images

LOL, what’s even going on in the world right now? Everything feels so heightened and filled with anxiety that it’s become more important now than ever for everyone to make sure they step away from the news and set their eyes upon something good and distracting and iconic. And where better to start than the Lizzo’s dress on the EstiloDF Mexico cover? Honestly, I deem anything Lizzo wears and/or does as a bit of good news, but this look is truly something we need in these times. I’m about to print out these photos of Lizzo and paste them all over my apartment, so that social distancing and quarantining feel a little less scary (and little more “good as hell,” so to speak.

The year 2020 has already been a fashion win for Lizzo, due partly to the fact she dressed as a literal chocolate bar in a Moschino dress for the BRIT Awards. She’s off to such a good start, I didn’t think it was truly possible for the singer to surpass herself. (OK, I knew she could do it. I have a lot of faith in Lizzo’s sartorial choices.) But here she comes, folks, just casually on the cover of EstiloDF magazine, wearing the most dramatic dress of all time. She’s beauty; she’s grace; she’s taking up some damn space. Lizzo is a queen—full stop.

Social distancing isn’t so bad when you have photos of Lizzo looking stunning to stare at all day, am I right?! I truly don’t think I will ever get over this gorgeous dress, friends. Lizzo looks like a popstar and royalty at the same time—a near-impossible feat. The deep red hues are seriously gorgeous for any season, and the pleats are totally on-trend for 2020. No one does it like Lizzo, and that’s just a damn fact.