Lizzo Just ‘Hard Launched’ Her Boyfriend at the Grammys—They Hosted a Music Show Together In 2016

It’s about damn time! Lizzo’s boyfriend was hard-launched right before the Grammys! If you’re on every social media app following the “Juice” artist you have a pretty good idea who Lizzo is dating right now. However, she made her relationship red carpet right before Music’s biggest night.

Lizzo posted a carousel of photos on her Instagram when she attended the famous Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills, California. She captioned the set, “Hard Launch😮‍💨.” while photos showed her being very affectionate with her boyfriend Myke Wright. So many supportive comments flooded the “Truth Hurts” singer and flautist’s Instagram. “The way he STANDS with you. Like a king who found his queen 🔥♥️” one fan commented. Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness also commented, “I love Lizzo so feckin much my queer bones about to break ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥😍😍😍.”

So who exactly is this handsome man that Lizzo’s dating? Read more below to see who Myke Wright is.

Who is Lizzo dating?

Who is Lizzo dating? Lizzo is dating actor and comedian Myke Wright. He’s appeared on Adam Devine’s House Party and Laughs and has acting credits on How to Be a Grown Up, Doubting Thomas and the short Tell Me What You Know About Cyrus. Though the couple “hard launched” on the day before the Grammys, Myke has gone to several events with his girlfriend including the premiere for Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, and the 2022 MTV VMAs, but Lizzo went all out for the Grammys.

Lizzo and Myke have been linked since 2021 when they were spotted having a date in Los Angeles on Valentine’s Day. The two actually go way back to when Lizzo and Myke were cohosts on MTV’s Wonderland in 2016. The two have been super encouraging of each other, even having affectionate names for each other. “He calls me Melly,” the Grammy winner, whose real name is Melissa Jefferson, told the host of Audacy Check In. “He’s creative.” She even mentioned her nickname in her song “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready).” “He call me Melly (ayy), he squeeze my belly (yeah) / I’m too embarrassed (ah) to say I like it,” she sung in the track’s second verse. She also admitted that she posts Lie Detector Test with Vanity Fair, she sheepishly admitted that she has a private Instagram account where she posts “pictures of me and my man” on a private account on the Lie Detector Test with Vanity Fair,

On the history of the relationship, she gushed over their longevity. “I’ve known him for over six years. He’s everything. We’re just in love. And that’s it,” she told Vanity Fair. “People fight for monogamy like they pray to it every day. I am not a polyamorous person, I’m not in love with multiple partners. That is not me. He’s the love of my life. We are life mates.”

Lizzo has been very open about her relationship. She talked about her love for her boyfriend on The Howard Stern Show in December 2022. “So in the past, we were friends. I had a lot of sh*t to do, and I still was very much in my ‘I feel unlovable’ place and I still was very much not where I wanted to be career-wise,” she explained. “Even if a person came around that I was googly gaga about, I had these wild defenses up that made it almost impossible for a true intimate relationship to occur. It was all very surface.” She continued, “We’re not playing any games with each other anymore. We’re very much locked in. This is official. There’s nobody else I’m going to be with for the rest of my life.”

In an interview with Glamour, the Special artist explained why it was important to include Myke in her documentary Love, Lizzo. “It was important to add that because I wanted y’all to get the complete story,” she explained. “This is the definitive doc on me and how I’ve gotten this far. Now, if I need to do one with me and him one day, you know, breaking it down, that’s a different story. But I did need to at least introduce him because he’s very important to not just my personal life, but who I am as a creator.”

She also talked about the ups and downs of the relationships and her certainties on the future. “I didn’t really know what to do with all those feelings, so we were off and on, you know? It hurt because I loved him. But honestly, I don’t think I was ready for love,” she added. “I think people are going to be surprised at the depth of my relationship with Myke. First off, they didn’t know anything.” She continued, “I’ve been very careful about also protecting him and who he is so that I’m not telling his side of the story as well. He’s a very confident guy. So nothing really shakes him.”

On social media, Lizzo loves to tease about her love life and went on Saturday Night Live to talk about the ongoing rumors of her dating Captain America himself—Chris Evans. “They think I’m collecting members of One Direction like Infinity Stones,” she said during her opening monologue and joked that she was “dating every little white boy in Hollywood.” The Yitty founder also added: “I even heard a rumor that I’m pregnant with Chris Evans‘ baby. … It could [have started with] the TikTok I did where I said, ‘I’m pregnant with Chris Evans’ baby.’ Y’all, it’s called manifesting.”