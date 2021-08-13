Lizzo Just Revealed if Those ‘Rumors’ About Having Sex With Drake Are True in Her New Song With Cardi B

The rumors are true: Lizzo and Cardi B’s “Rumors” lyrics contain the most confident and unbothered verses of the summer yet! But that doesn’t mean that some other rumors—like a certain one involving a love affair with Drake—are exactly what they seem.

“Rumors,” which dropped on Friday, August 13, marks the first single by Lizzo in nearly two years. The three-time Grammy Award-winning artist took a hiatus following the release of her 2019 record, Cuz I Love You, which featured multi-Platinum tracks like “Juice,” “Good As Hell,” and “Truth Hurts”—the longest running No. 1 single for a female rapper ever. For her return to music, the Minneapolis-native enlisted her fellow record-breaking rapper, Cardi B, for their new single “Rumors.”

Cardi, who is currently pregnant with her second child with Migos rapper Offset, put her fire verses—and her baby bump—on full display in the music video with Lizzo (which you can watch below!) Together, the pair shut down rumors while dressed as modern-day Greek goddesses, and the results is as coy as it is empowering.

At one point on the track, Lizzo jokes about her well-documented flirtation with Drake. “No, I ain’t fuck Drake—yet (Ha),” she reveals in one verse, after slamming an ex who “blew it” at a shot with her. Cardi also weighs in on speculation about her plastic surgery, confirming that her breasts and bum are truly “fake.” The Bronx-born rapper continues, “All the rumors are true, yeah/ Fake ass, fake boobs, yeah/ Made a million at Sue’s, yeah,” referring to a strip club by the same name.

For the rest of Lizzo and Cardi B’s “Rumors” debunked, just keep on reading below for the full lyrics via Genius.

Intro: Lizzo

They don’t know I do it for the culture, goddamn

They say I should watch the shit I post, oh, goddamn

Say I’m turnin’ big girls into hoes, oh, goddamn

They say I get groupies at my shows, oh, goddamn

Verse 1: Lizzo

All the rumors are true, yeah

What ya heard, that’s true, yeah

I fuck him and you, yeah

If you believe I do that

Had to cut some hoes loose, yeah

NDA, no loose lips

Now them hoes tryna sue me

Bitch, I don’t give two shits

All the rumors are true, yeah

I’ve been in the bamboo, yeah

Focused on this music

My ex nigga, he blew it

Last year, I thought I would losе it

Readin’ shit on the internеt

My smoothie cleanse and my diet

No, I ain’t fuck Drake yet (Ha)

Pre-Chorus: Lizzo

Spendin’ all your time tryna break a woman down

Realer shit is goin’ on, baby, take a look around

If you thought that I was ratchet with my ass hangin’ out

Just wait until the summer when they let me out the house, bitch

Chorus: Lizzo & Cardi B

(Talkin’, talkin’, talkin’)

Give ’em somethin’ to talk about

Sick of rumors (Ooh)

But haters do what they do (Uh)

Haters do what they do (Cardi)

Verse 2: Cardi B, Cardi B & Lizzo, Lizzo

All the rumors are true, yeah

Fake ass, fake boobs, yeah

Made a million at Sue’s, yeah

Y’all be runnin’ with fake news, yeah

Cardi ain’t poppin’, no, that’s a machine (Huh?)

Nobody listen, they buyin’ them streams (Hmm)

They even post it on blogs overseas

And lie in a language I can’t even read

The fuck do this mean?

Look, I’m a Bronx bitch with some pop hits

Used to pop off when they pop shit (Woo)

But I’m calmed down and I’m locked in

And my records live in the top ten

Lizzo, teach me about big girl coochie (Okay)

Last time I got freaky, the FCC sued me

But I’m gonna keep doin’ what I wanna do

‘Cause all the rumors are

All the rumors are true, yeah

Bridge: Lizzo, Lizzo & Cardi B

They hated on me since school, yeah

I never thought I was cool, yeah

Now me and Cardi, we cool, yeah

I love hoes on poles, yeah (Woo)

I am body goals, yeah

This shit from my soul, yeah

Black people made rock and roll, yeah

Pre-Chorus: Lizzo

While you’re spendin’ all your time tryna break a woman down

Realer shit is goin’ on, baby, take a look around

If you thought that I was ratchet with my ass hangin’ out

Just wait until the summer when they let me out the house, bitch

Chorus: Lizzo & Cardi B

What they say? (Yeah)

What they say? (Yeah)

(Talkin’, talkin’, talkin’)

Give ’em somethin’ to talk about

Sick of rumors (Ooh)

But haters do what they do

Haters do what they do

Outro: Lizzo

All the rumors are true

Rumors, yeah (Yeah)

Sheesh

