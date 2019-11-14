Cardi B & Lizzo Read ‘Mean Tweets’ & Their Clapbacks Are Epic

Jimmy Kimmel’s segments just get better and better. Perhaps he’s competing with the other Jimmy. Earlier this week Tonight Show host Fallon teamed up with Kristen Bell for a History of Disney Medleys and it was GOLD. Last night, Kimmel upped his game with two of our favorite artists right now. Cardi B and Lizzo participated in ‘Celebrities Read Mean Tweets’, and it was just as epic as you might imagine. Jimmy Kimmel Live! invited Lizzo and Cardi B to partake in the segment in honor of the Country Music Association Awards, which took place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Kimmel’s whole show was stacked, with musical performers like Billie Eilish, Monsta X and Chance the Rapper. But the real stars of the show? Lizzo and Cardi B, duh!

Lizzo’s response to the first tweet was so badass we don’t even know what to do with ourselves. The “Truth Hurts” singer really knows how to clap back at an insult. The first tweet read said, “”Lizzo. Bus passes and happy meals. Two things that I imagine #Lizzo has seen a lot of.” The 31-year-old had the perfect, spirited response: ” “Yeah, I’m a big bitch and I ride a bus,” she said. “A tour bus, motherf*cker. Where’s yours?” Boom. Mic drop.

Eilish’s mean tweet was pretty funny. Whoever wrote that has a good sense of humor. But Eilish has a better one. “Billie Eilish dresses like she got her clothes stolen at the gym so they gave her what she had in the lost and found bin.”

Monsta X really enjoyed the tweet they read. @assboybakugou wrote, “Why does every member of Monsta X look like a jock that’s also a vampire?” The boys took it as a compliment, “It means sexy right?” Yes. Yes it does.

Cardi B brought up the rear with her show-stopping response. She read the tweet first which said, “I just watched a muted performance of Cardi B and that bitch just looks loud without any sound on. Like no thank you.” The “Press” singer looked absolutely baffled as she replied straight to the camera asking, “How do I look loud? How do I look loud? I’m loud? I don’t even think I’m like loud. Suck my ass.”

Take a look at the whole compilation below.