Lizzo’s TikTok About How She Doesn’t Work Out For an ‘Ideal Body Type’ Is a Must-See

Speak on it! Lizzo slammed body-shamers in a TikTok workout video, and her message deserves a round of applause. The “Truth Hurts” rapper took to her TikTok account on Tuesday, June 9, to shut down her haters and explain how she doesn’t work out for an “ideal body type.”

“If you’re not a fat shamer… keep scrolling… OK now that all the fat shamers are here 🧚🏾‍♀️✨,” she captioned the video, which showed her working out at home and posing in the mirror. (Watch it here.)

“Hey, so I’ve been working out consistently for the last five years and it may come as a surprise to some of y’all that I’m not working out to have your ideal body type,” she said in a voiceover. “I’m working out to have my ideal body type, and you know what type that is? None of your fucking business. Because I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job, and I stay on my job.”

Lizzo went on to those who talk about her body to mind their business. She also reminded her critics that health is far more than what someone looks like on the outside.

“So next time you want to come to somebody and judge them, whether they drink kale smoothies or eat McDonald’s or workout or not workout, how about you look at your own fucking self and worry about your own god-damn body,” she said. “Because health is not just determined on what you look like on the outside, health is also what happens on the inside. And a lot of y’all need to do a fucking cleanse for your insides. Namaste, have a great day.”

But the “Juice” rapper didn’t stop there. She also shut down her haters by reposting a clip of a dad and two sons reading a body-shamer’s disgusting comment, which said that the son needed to exercise otherwise he’d be the next Lizzo. The little boy then cheers, jumps up and down and says: “I’d love to be the next Lizzo! You can just kiss my ass!”

Lizzo captioned the video, which showed her reaction to the TikTok, with: “Oh u mean the next million dollar dealin, cover of Vogue havin, 3x GRAMMY award winning, icon, actress, activist, with a perfect ass?”

Shut. It. Down, Lizzo.