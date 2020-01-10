Hey, Now—The ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Reboot Is On Hiatus After Showrunner Quit the Series

This is so not what dreams are made of. Everything about the Lizzie McGuire reboot release date is on hiatus after the Disney+ series’ creator, Terri Minsky, stepped down as showrunner on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, Vulture reports. Oh, and apparently, Minsky even decided to quit right in the middle of Hilary Duff’s IRL honeymoon. Hopefully the actress got a heads up, because if not, ouch. What a way to kick off the weekend, folks.

But why now? After all, we know Lizzie McGuire kicked off production this year, with two filmed episodes already under the series’ belt. According to a Disney+ spokesperson, however, there was a lot of pressure surrounding the show’s revival—and it seems like Minsky couldn’t quite take the heat.

“Fans have a sentimental attachment to Lizzie McGuire and high expectations for a new series,” Disney’s source revealed to Us Weekly. “After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the show.”

Oh. Well, then. Perhaps Minsky wasn’t on board with the vision Disney+ had for its version of Lizzie McGuire. Though their plans seemed fun enough: Last year, we learned that the new revival would star Hilary Duff as a grown-up Lizzie navigating life in her 30s. She was set to live in New York City as an assistant to a bigshot interior designer. Animated Lizzie was also going to make her comeback, still in her prime as a 13-year-old, helping grown-up Lizzie navigate all the messiest parts of adulthood.

You know, like the fact that Lizzie’s engaged in the reboot that now may never come. Now we may never know his face. At least Disney+ revealed that while Lizzie is supposed to be seeing someone serious, it’s a “SoHo chef” and not Gordo. Though actor Adam Lamberg was also confirmed to return to the series, alongside the old cast comprised of Hallie Todd (Lizzie’s mom,) Robert Carradine (Lizzie’s dad,) and Jake Thomas (Lizzie’s bratty little brother!

For now, we can only hope for answers soon. Variety reports that a new showrunner has yet to be named, and production has been halted until further notice.