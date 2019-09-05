Yes Lizzie McGuire Is Engaged In The Reboot—But It’s Not Who You Think

Ever since Disney+ announced that Lizzie McGuire is coming back, fans have been wondering who will play the part of Lizzie’s grown-up love interest. Finally, Disney+ gave us some more info to work with. But, uh, this Lizzie McGuire reboot engagement reveal is low-key going to disappoint some fans.

The new Lizzie McGuire will star Hilary Duff as a grown Lizzie who is navigating life in her 30s. Disney+ also announced that Lizzie will be engaged in the reboot, and a lot of fans were hoping that it’d be to Lizzie’s BFF Gordo (Adam Lamberg). Lizzie finally kissed Gordo at the end of The Lizzie McGuire Movie, and that was the last we ever saw of them — fifteen years ago. It’s the love story that never got to happen! But, sadly, Disney+ confirmed that Gordo is NOT Lizzie’s fiancé after all.

Okay, maybe the idea of someone marrying their middle school boyfriend is pretty unrealistic, but this announcement is still a little disappointing. And apparently, that’s the whole point. Hilary says the decision not to give Lizzie and Gordo a happily-ever-after was supposed to sting a bit. Them not ending up together is “what was so good,” she told Vulture.

“It’s that one person that you’re like, ‘Was he the one? Is it ever going to be?’ You’re always kind of wondering,” she added. “We wanted it to hurt everyone a little bit, and it’ll continue to hurt.”

So, who is this mystery fiancé if it’s not Gordo? Hilary told Good Morning America that he is a “gorgeous” chef at a “cool Soho restaurant.” However! It looks like Gordo will still be involved in the reboot somehow, and Hilary hopes that Adam Lambert will come back to reprise his role. “I really hope he’s going to be involved. We’ve been planning out the season and coming up with what everything looks like, and it’s so important for him to be there for part of it,” she said.

Also, there’s still hope for a Lizzie-Gordo reunion at some point in the series. The revival series will follow Lizzie as she gets “forced out” of a job as an interior designer’s apprentice in New York and returns home to Los Angeles.

We’ll have to wait for more details, like other cast members and a premiere date.