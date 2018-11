These Lizzie Fortunato “Art and Design” earrings, $195, are a sure to elicit peals of delight from any lady on your gift list. Made from colorful vintage glass and rendered in a modern silhouette, these shoulder-grazers will up the ante on any holiday (or New Year’s!) outfit.

Lizzie Fortunato Art and Design Earrings; $195 at shop.lizziefortunato.com