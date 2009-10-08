Liz Parks of Parks Fine Art

Name: Liz Parks

Age: 38

Occupation: Art Advisor

Location: Union Square, New York City

1. What is your go-to shopping destination?



Barney’s and Jeffrey.

2. How would you describe yourself in one sentence?



I strive to be an optimist.

3. What is the ultimate item on your wish list this season?

Vintage hats.

4. Who are your favorite artists?

Ed Ruscha, Cy Twombly, Kay Rosen, Lawrence Weiner, and Tony Feher.

5. What is your favorite tradition?



Conceptual art.

6. If your life were made into a movie, who would you want to star as you? Why?

I don’t know who would star as me, but Wes Anderson would definitely direct.

7. If you had a time machine, which era would you visit first?

London in the 1960s or New York in the 1970s.

8. If you could be on the cover of any magazine in the world, what would it be and what would you wear?

On the cover of Interview wearing Dior.

9. If you could emulate the style of a historical character, who would it be?

Edie Sedgwick. Her style was a perfect balance of high and low, tough yet fragile, and always unique and changing.

10. Tell us about the five pieces you find yourself buying, wearing, and replacing over and over again.

Jeans from Barney’s, shoes from Oscar de la Renta, rings from Alexis Bittar, dresses from Shipley and Halmos, tees from Old Navy.

11. What is one beauty product you can’t imagine living life without?

Acquaphor Healing Ointment, available in any drugstore, and it works wonders.

12. Tell us about your signature drink- what is it, where do you get it?

Nicholas Feuillatte Rosé Champagne.

13. It’s your Final Supper-who’s there and what meal do you ask for?

My husband and kids; my dear friends Stacy Van Praagh and Chrissie Shearman; and if he could be summoned from the dead, Philip Johnson. The menu is New York Strip with horseradish mash from Freeman’s.

14. What movie could you watch 30 times and still love unconditionally??

I Shot Andy Warhol.

15. What theme song best describes your life?

I don’t know about a theme song, but my karaoke song is “Talk Dirty to Me” by Poison!

16. What inspires you?

Positive people, conceptual art, and a really good, ripe peach.

17. Who has been the most exciting client you’ve gotten to work with?



My friend Stacy Van Praagh (president of Fendi, North America) and her husband Giles. They have wonderful taste and are really willing to push the envelope and take risks. We have so much fun developing their collection!

18. Who are the most inspiring young artists to look out for now?



Luke Dowd, Jill Magid, Tara Donovan, William Powhida, Will Yackulic, Evan Gruzis.

19. Is there one cardinal rule when shopping for art?

Buy what you love, but always get good advice first. Working with a good art advisor can save you as much as 25 percent on listed retail prices at galleries and get you access to work by artists whose waiting lists are years long.

20. Are there any artists out there whose work you detest?

Probably goes without saying, but I dislike overly obvious or decorative, soulless art. On the flip side, I also dislike artspeak; namely when the word “imbue” is used to describe an artist’s work.

21. What’s next for you?



I curated my first show this past year and now I’m addicted. I have a new text-based show opening in 2010. I also just signed two fashion luminaries as new clients but can’t divulge their names, maybe next time.