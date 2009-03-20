Liya Kebede Joins the Crew

We loved it when Liya Kebede opened the Balenciaga show in Paris. Not only is the supermodel back to dominating the catwalk, she is setting her sights on retail as well.

Jenny Lyons, the creative director of J.Crew, has asked Kebede to be the exclusive face of J.Crew in their April catalog. Not only will she appear in the catalog, but starting in April Crewcut stores will begin to sell Kebede’s childrens line, Lemlem. Kebede launched Lemlem in 2007 and features all hand-made pieces in natural cottons from her native Ethiopia.

Not bad for a mother of two and an International Goodwill Ambassador.