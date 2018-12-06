21 Ways to Wear Pantone’s Color of the Year, Living Coral

Scroll To See More Images

The Pantone Color of the Year 2019 is here, and it’s—wait for it—living coral. “Vibrant yet mellow,” Pantone says, Living Coral offers us everything from warmth to nourishment—comfort to buoyancy. This 2019 color trend is vital in our current climate, according to Pantone: “Symbolizing our innate need for optimism and joyful pursuits, Living Coral embodies our desire for playful expression.”

Living Coral is one of a number of 2019 color trends we’re looking forward to in the new year. Marigold yellow, a New York Fashion Week favorite, promises to infuse our 2019 wardrobes with bold, statement-making style. And the Living Coral color trend offers to do something similar—though it feels inherently subtler, sweeter and warmer. Living Coral’s pink-orange overtones and golden undertones offer a kind of balance that stark marigold yellow lacks; combined, they promise to leave our 2019 wardrobes better, brighter and more dynamic than they found them.

Since our favorite way to celebrate the year’s end usually involves some kind of shopping, we’ve already set to work to figure out the myriad ways we can wear the Living Coral 2019 color trend. Ahead, 21 shoppable pieces that make the best of Pantone’s 2019 color of the year—the inimitable, Living Coral.

Coral High-Waisted Suit, $58 at Topshop

Monies Large Rectangular Earrings, $466 at Farfetch

Forte Forte Belted Wide-Leg Trousers, $300 at Farfetch

Salvatore Ferragamo Spaghetti Strap Dress, $730 at Farfetch

About Arianne Coral Heeled Sandal, $249 at Urban Outfitters

Chanel Vintage Long-Sleeve Coat, $1,001 at Farfetch

Rachel Comey Emory Earrings, $87.50 at Shopbop

Mixed Netting Jeans, $49.90 at Zara

Cashmere in Love Blend Tie-Waist Cardigan, $587 at Farfetch

Eshvi Astro Drop Coral Chain Earrings, $129 at Farfetch

Zimmermann Flounce Mini Dress, $695 at Shopbop

Balenciaga Vintage Contrast Trim Top, $230 at Farfetch

Stuart Weitzman Rosita Sandals, $232 at Farfetch

A.N.G.E.L.O. Vintage Cult 1950s Buttoned Rose Coat, $404 at Farfetch

P.A.R.O.S.H. Coral Clutch Bag, $279 at Farfetch

Sies Marjan Lottie Pickup Dress, $980 at Farfetch

Vanessa Arizaga Bomb Shell Bracelet, $27.50 at Shopbop

Crochet Maxi Dress, $22 at ASOS

Lizzie Fortunato Napoli Earrings, $192.50 at Shopbop

Tibi High-Waisted Trousers, $210 at Farfetch

Kos Resort Sleeveless Romper, $45 at Shopbop