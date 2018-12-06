21 Ways to Wear Pantone’s Color of the Year, Living Coral

Scroll To See More Images
The Pantone Color of the Year 2019 is here, and it’s—wait for it—living coral. “Vibrant yet mellow,” Pantone says, Living Coral offers us everything from warmth to nourishment—comfort to buoyancy. This 2019 color trend is vital in our current climate, according to Pantone: “Symbolizing our innate need for optimism and joyful pursuits, Living Coral embodies our desire for playful expression.”
MORE: 2019 Trend Forecast: Puffy Sleeves Aren’t Going Anywhere
Living Coral is one of a number of 2019 color trends we’re looking forward to in the new year. Marigold yellow, a New York Fashion Week favorite, promises to infuse our 2019 wardrobes with bold, statement-making style. And the Living Coral color trend offers to do something similar—though it feels inherently subtler, sweeter and warmer. Living Coral’s pink-orange overtones and golden undertones offer a kind of balance that stark marigold yellow lacks; combined, they promise to leave our 2019 wardrobes better, brighter and more dynamic than they found them.
MORE: PVC Was Big in 2018, but It’ll Be Even Bigger in 2019
Since our favorite way to celebrate the year’s end usually involves some kind of shopping, we’ve already set to work to figure out the myriad ways we can wear the Living Coral 2019 color trend. Ahead, 21 shoppable pieces that make the best of Pantone’s 2019 color of the year—the inimitable, Living Coral.