La Vida Lohan: Celebrating 26 Years of LiLo With 26 Fashionable Moments

There’s a lot that’s already been said about Lindsay Lohan. Between the countless run-ins with the law, the never-ending drama on the sets of her movies and her legendary partying, it would have been a lot easier to celebrate Lindsay’s birthday with a gallery of her best hot mess moments. But that just wouldn’t be fair.

After all, while she’s certainly no stranger to a red carpet faux pas, Lindsay has made her love of fashion known across the world. She is rarely seen without the current It-bag, she’s sparked runs on dresses with her courtroom attire, and her closet features a bevy of Birkins, Chanel 2.55s, and Fendi baguettes. When it comes to shoes, she’s no stranger to painfully high stilettos, and even opted to wear the Louboutin Madame Butterfly booties to court.

While her gig as artistic adviser for Ungaro didn’t go too well, our guess is that there are plenty of other fashion collaborations in her future. Thus, in honor of her 26th birthday, click through the gallery above for 26 of the chicest La Lohan looks.