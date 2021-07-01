Liverpool Jeans’ Star Spangled Sale Is Exactly What Your Summer Wardrobe Needs

Scroll To See More Images

Here’s a fun fact about me: I love buying new jeans. Not only do I wear through my fave pairs faster than I’d like to admit, but I get bored of wearing the same ones over and over again. That’s precisely the reason why I’m shopping the Liverpool Jeans Star Spangled Sale—I can buy a few new pairs right now that will hold me over for the next few months.

Let’s break it down: Liverpool Jeans is currently offering 30 percent off select end-of-season styles with the code CELEBRATE30. If you’re waiting for that one last paycheck to hit your bank account before checking out the sale, don’t worry. The sale is running from July 1 through July 5, so you have a few days to peruse the site and see what you like before you actually make a purchase. Plus, Liverpool doesn’t only offer amazing jeans—they also have tons of other pieces like shorts, trousers, sweaters and more.

Liverpool Jeans has so many different options on their site, so I totally understand that it can be hard to choose your favorite ones. That’s why I’ve taken it upon myself to be your fashionable fairy godparent this summer. I have rounded up a few of the cutest options for you right here. You can thank me later!

Read on to shop eight of the Liverpool Jeans pieces that I believe are worth picking up right now from the sale. From striped sweaters to classic skinny jeans, this list has it all, so don’t be shy—check ‘em out.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Liverpool Jeans is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Abby Crop Skinny Jeans With Hem Ties

This pair of skinny jeans are just a little more elevated than the basic old pair that you wear everywhere, so I think they’re worth investing in. Also, when was the last time a pair of jeans as cute as these cost less than $80 bucks?

Pin Tuck Flared Sleeve Top With Trim

If you don’t want to wear a white T-shirt every day, try styling this white top instead! It’ll look a little dressier than a basic tee and will run you only $47 bucks.

Paper Bag Tie Front Utility Stich Shorts

Who needs a basic old pair of blue denim cut-offs when you own this pair of cream-colored Utility Stitch Shorts? They’re way easier to style and are discounted down to less than $60 bucks right now in the sale.

Oversized Shirt With Gusset

You should always have a few good white button-downs in your collection. This flowy one works great in the summer and it’s discounted down to less than $50 bucks right now.

Raglan Sweater With Side Slits

If you’re in need of a lightweight summer sweater, consider picking up this striped one from the sale! It’s a steal at less than $60 bucks.

Utility Pants With Drawstring

If you don’t want to wear jeans in the summer, consider a pair of utility-style pants like this red option from Liverpool. They’re discounted 30 percent right now, so I’d say they’re worth picking up.

Abby Skinny Eco Jeans

I don’t care what TikTok says—skinny jeans will forever be a wardrobe staple in my eyes. This pair originally retails for only $89, but you can get ’em now for less than $65 bucks!

Sleeveless Sweater With Side Slits

Behold a sweater vest that you can wear to the office! This Sleeveless Sweater is originally priced at $68 bucks, but the 30 percent discount brings it down to under $50 bucks.