How to Live Like “Scarface”: Rent the Villa from the Classic Flick

There are a lot of ways to live like Tony Montana, the main character in iconic 1983 flick “Scarface.” You could reinvent yourself as a Cuban refugee, pick up a massive cocaine habit, or become a drug cartel kingpin. But honestly, those are all really time consuming, unrealistic, and also quite dangerous endeavors. Instead, embrace Tony Montana’s glamorous side and spend some time at the lavish villa where Tony got into a massive gunfight that ultimately led to his death (and everyone else’s deaths as well).

The villa (which is actually located in tony Santa Barbara, California, not Miami as shown in the film) can be yours for $10,000 a week or $30,000 a month. Named “El Fureidis,” or “Little Paradise,” the mansion features four bedrooms, seven bathrooms and a whopping six pools on its 10-acre property. You’ll have the entire compound to yourself, but as an added bonus, guests can opt to have a private chef for their entire stay for an added fee. Sounds right up Tony Montana’s alley, no?

For a glimpse into the luxurious abode, click through the slideshow above—and book your stay here!