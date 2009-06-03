Live Nation Hosts No Fee Wednesdays… Kind of

Today, Live Nation is dropping their service fees in order to help ticket sales for summer shows. Live Nation hopes that this will help reinvigorate ticket sales that have otherwise hit a plateau in this economic climate. For a list of discounted shows, click here.

However, the title of, “No Fee Wednesdays” is greatly misleading as those who buy tickets will still see a lump fee added to their ticket. From parking to facility fees, ticket holders will only save a couple bucks on their tickets.

I guess, “Slightly Reduced Fee Wednesdays” doesn’t sound as charming as, “No Fee Wednesdays” just like, “Low Fat Double Stuff Oreos” or “Reduced Fat Happiness” is the lame version of everything good in life.