Is Anti-Viral Loungewear A Thing? This Brand Says So

During quarantine, I’ve spent an obscene amount of time at home in sweats avoiding the virus, so the news of the LIVE!Care anti-viral loungewear sounds…too good to be true? Almost too on the nose? Needless to say, I had my doubts when I first head about it, so I had to do some research to determine if anti-viral loungewear really is the future of my wardrobe. Aren’t you curious? Yeah, I kinda figured.

If you’re unfamiliar with Brazilian brand LIVE!, they typically specialize in activewear and beachwear, but their new anti-viral capsule collection, LIVE!Care, is something totally new. The range includes tops, bottoms, dresses and accessories like face masks and phone cases, all made from a fabric the brand claims has been tested and certified as anti-viral.

What does that mean, you ask? They claim the material can inactivate 99.9% of viruses (including SARS-CoV2, which causes COVID-19) from penetrating the skin. The tests were done by the University of Campinas and the Federal University of Santa Catarina, both in Brazil.

Given the current global health crisis, it’s a pretty timely launch. Just remember that these cute duds shouldn’t be your only form of protection. Please keep wearing your mask (there are some cute ones in this line, BTW!), keeping your distance and promoting safe practices to those around you.

“Living through a pandemic has changed our way of life, but caring for each other and the world should be and is our top priority,” says LIVE! CEO Gabriel Sens. “Our company has always been focused on the wellbeing and safety of our employees, our team, our customers, and the earth. This collection will help protect everyone a little more, when combined with standard hygiene measures, not touching your face, social distancing & wearing a mask.”

So, are you in or out when it comes to anti-viral loungewear? If the idea of cute and comfortable sweats that may or may not keep you a little bit safer sounds appealing, you can check out some of the LIVE!Care collection below and preorder your fave pieces.

1. Midi Dress

If you’re not a loungewear lover, you’ll appreciate the Antiviral Midi Dress, the collection’s most dressed-up option.

2. Comfy Maxi Blouse

The Antiviral Comfy Maxi Blouse is an elevated take on a basic crewneck sweatshirt, available in the above Green as well as Rose and Black.

3. Comfy Jogger Pants

Pair your cute sweatshirt with the Antiviral Comfy Jogger Pants, which feature a drawstring waist, slim silhouette and fitted ankles.

4. Face Mask

You can always use a new mask, so why not the Antiviral Face Mask? This one comes in four colors: Green, Rose, Black and White.

5. Smartphone Case

Think about how many germs are on your phone! The Antiviral Smartphone Case could be a serious game-changer.