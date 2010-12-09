Liv Tyler Vs. Dree Hemingway: Floaty Chiffon Style Standoff

Last night marked the re-opening of Dior’s 57th street boutique in NYC, which means all the pretty girls came out to celebrate with John Galliano. When I think Dior I think insane Haute Couture shows, maybe some hats, a lot of drama and a red carpet moment ready to happen. Liv Tyler and Dree Hemingway proved that there ain’t no thing in donning your Dior for a little Wednesday night cocktail party. But who wore their floaty, chiffon floral best?

Liv layered her more muted toned asymmetrical over a a long sleeved tee. I’m in NYC so I know that this was a necessary move, it is like the tundra up in here right now. That said, I think a little jacket would have done the job without the awkward. The rock heiress‘ lace-up booties and layered necklace are adorbs though.

Dree recognized the need for a little extra insulation as well, but her slouchy grey sweater over a pastel tiered silk chiffon illustrated cross-seasonal dressing artfully. Those shoes are sick, but how she went out without tights and didn’t lose a limb is slightly insane.

So I love the Liv but I’m giving it to the literary heiress. You with me?