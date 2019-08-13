The ‘Little Women’ Trailer Looks Extraordinary & We’re Already Obsessed

It’s here! It seems like we’ve been waiting a lifetime, but Sony just dropped the Little Women trailer, cast, release date, and details that we’ve all been waiting for. The majority of us know the story. Loosely based on the childhood of novelist Louisa May Alcott and her sisters, Little Women is set in the midst of the Civil War and follows the four March sisters—Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy.

Since it was first published in 1868–the novel has been praised as a stunning family drama that centers on women escaping limiting gender rules to pursue their own passions, needs, and desires. Though the novel has been adapted for film seven times previously –beginning in 1917–this forthcoming adaptation is the most highly anticipated.

Starring a mega powerhouse cast full of legends including Saoirse Ronan as Jo March, Emma Watson as Meg March, Florence Pugh as Amy March and Eliza Scanlen as Beth March with Meryl Streep as Aunt March and Laura Dern portraying the girls’ mother Marmee— seeing this film come to life in this way is going to be exquisite. Timothée Chalamet rounds out the cast as Laurie.

Helmed by Ladybird visionary Greta Gerwig–the first trailer for the movie depicts the girls coming of age in the 1860s, we get a glimpse of Laurie and Jo’s relationship as well as Meg’s wedding.

The film is set to be released on Christmas Day 2019.