StyleCaster
Share

25 Little White Dresses For Every Spring Day

What's hot
StyleCaster

25 Little White Dresses For Every Spring Day

Lauren Caruso
by
Little White Dresses
25 Start slideshow
Photo: Courtesy of Aritzia

As sure as backless sandals and sleeveless crop tops signal the start of summer, little white dresses are the ultimate indicator of warm weather to come. Last season, the classic white shirt dress—one of the most popular trends every spring—morphed into an off-the-shoulder style that took center stage on street style blogs and the like.

MORE: 49 Ways to Get a Head Start on Next Season’s Biggest Trends

This year, the style du jour has iterated even more: Ruffle shoulders adorn ethereal midi-length styles, cutouts at the mid-back keep a ‘40s silhouette feeling modern, and non-functioning buttons are impossible to miss. And of course, there’s always the class poplin shirt dress. Pair yours with a light trench now, and when it’s truly hot-as-hell out, ditch the jacket for a rattan basket bag and slides.

Accident-prone, beware: You’re going to want to add every last one of these to cart ASAP.

MORE: Here’s Cold, Hard Proof That Sexy One-Piece Swimsuits Actually Exist

0 Thoughts?
1 of 25

Wilfred Emmie Dress $135; at Aritzia

 

Photo: Aritzia

 

 

COS Cotton Poplin Shirt Dress, $115; at COS

 

Photo: COS

Rachel Zoe Abigail Fringe-Detail Mini Dress, $395; at Rachel Zoe

 

Photo: Rachel Zoe

J.O.A. Off-the-Shoulder Dress with Smocked Back., $100; at J.O.A.

Photo: J.O.A.

Genuine People Off-Shoulder High Low Mini Dress, $68; at Genuine People

 

Photo: Genuine People

7115 by Szeki Textured Princess Dress, $218; at 7115 by Szeki

 

Photo: 7115 by Szeki

Reformation Ford Dress, $198; at Reformation

 

Photo: Reformation

 

 

Jack by BB Dakota Gaines Dress, $88; at Revolve

 

Photo: Jack by BB Dakota

Saloni Zoe Cutout Dress, $475; at Net-A-Porter

 

Photo: Saloni

Parker Gretchen Dress, $265; at Shopbop

 

Photo: Parker

Chloé Linen Tie-Back Long Dress $1,395; at Barneys New York

 

Photo: Chloé

Everlane The Double-Lined Silk V-Neck Dress, $125; at Everlane

 

Photo: Everlane

& Other Stories Fringe Dress, $125; at & Other Stories

 

Photo: & Other Stories

C/MEO Collective Nothing Even Matters Dress, $170; at Fashion Bunker

 

Photo: C/MEO Collective

ASOS Ruffle Off Shoulder Mini Dress, $53; at ASOS

 

Photo: ASOS

Sea NY Exploded Eyelet Dress, $425; at The Dreslyn

 

Photo: Sea NY

Zara Pineapple Shirt Dress, $39.99; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

Pixie Market White Smocked Ruffle Sleeve Dress, $99; at Pixie Market

 

Photo: Pixie Market

Club Monaco Fredelin Embroidered Dress, $329; at Club Monaco

 

Photo: Club Monaco

Farrow Tabitha Dress, $146; at Need Supply

 

Photo: Farrow

Eastdown Knotted Shirt Dress, $115; at Finery London

 

Photo: Eastdown

Gap Layered Embroidery Sleeveless Dress, $69.95; at Gap

 

Photo: Gap

Loeil Viveiro Dress, $182; at Loeil

 

Photo: Loeil

ENGLISH FACTORY Long Ruffle Dress, $95; at Shopbop

 

Photo: ENGLISH FACTORY

Missguided Tiered Ruffle Midi Dress, $73; at ASOS

 

Photo: Missguided

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The 7 Coolest "How-To" Makeup Kits with Built-In Instructions

The 7 Coolest "How-To" Makeup Kits with Built-In Instructions
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share