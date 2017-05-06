25 Little White Dresses For Every Spring Day

As sure as backless sandals and sleeveless crop tops signal the start of summer, little white dresses are the ultimate indicator of warm weather to come. Last season, the classic white shirt dress—one of the most popular trends every spring—morphed into an off-the-shoulder style that took center stage on street style blogs and the like.

This year, the style du jour has iterated even more: Ruffle shoulders adorn ethereal midi-length styles, cutouts at the mid-back keep a ‘40s silhouette feeling modern, and non-functioning buttons are impossible to miss. And of course, there’s always the class poplin shirt dress. Pair yours with a light trench now, and when it’s truly hot-as-hell out, ditch the jacket for a rattan basket bag and slides.

Accident-prone, beware: You’re going to want to add every last one of these to cart ASAP.