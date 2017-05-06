25 Little White Dresses For Every Spring Day

As sure as backless sandals and sleeveless crop tops signal the start of summer, little white dresses are the ultimate indicator of warm weather to come. Last season, the classic white shirt dress—one of the most popular trends every spring—morphed into an off-the-shoulder style that took center stage on street style blogs and the like.
This year, the style du jour has iterated even more: Ruffle shoulders adorn ethereal midi-length styles, cutouts at the mid-back keep a ‘40s silhouette feeling modern, and non-functioning buttons are impossible to miss. And of course, there’s always the class poplin shirt dress. Pair yours with a light trench now, and when it’s truly hot-as-hell out, ditch the jacket for a rattan basket bag and slides.
Accident-prone, beware: You’re going to want to add every last one of these to cart ASAP.
Wilfred Emmie Dress $135; at Aritzia
Photo:
Aritzia
COS Cotton Poplin Shirt Dress, $115; at COS
Photo:
COS
Rachel Zoe Abigail Fringe-Detail Mini Dress, $395; at Rachel Zoe
Photo:
Rachel Zoe
J.O.A. Off-the-Shoulder Dress with Smocked Back., $100; at J.O.A.
Photo:
J.O.A.
Genuine People Off-Shoulder High Low Mini Dress, $68; at Genuine People
Photo:
Genuine People
7115 by Szeki Textured Princess Dress, $218; at 7115 by Szeki
Photo:
7115 by Szeki
Jack by BB Dakota Gaines Dress, $88; at Revolve
Photo:
Jack by BB Dakota
Parker Gretchen Dress, $265; at Shopbop
Photo:
Parker
Everlane The Double-Lined Silk V-Neck Dress, $125; at Everlane
Photo:
Everlane
ASOS Ruffle Off Shoulder Mini Dress, $53; at ASOS
Photo:
ASOS
Zara Pineapple Shirt Dress, $39.99; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
Pixie Market White Smocked Ruffle Sleeve Dress, $99; at Pixie Market
Photo:
Pixie Market
Club Monaco Fredelin Embroidered Dress, $329; at Club Monaco
Photo:
Club Monaco
Gap Layered Embroidery Sleeveless Dress, $69.95; at Gap
Photo:
Gap
Loeil Viveiro Dress, $182; at Loeil
Photo:
Loeil
ENGLISH FACTORY Long Ruffle Dress, $95; at Shopbop
Photo:
ENGLISH FACTORY
Missguided Tiered Ruffle Midi Dress, $73; at ASOS
Photo:
Missguided