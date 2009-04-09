A Little Retail Therapy – Rodarte on the web

If you have a little cash burning a hole through your pocket and are itching to get your hands on a few Mulleavy sister items, Opening Ceremony is answering your prayers. Rodarte pieces have hit their website and my browser can’t search fast enough. Both of these pieces are available now. You might be thinking that the price tag is a bit steep but let’s not forget that buying Rodarte is akin to collecting art. How much would you pay for a masterpiece?

Rodarte Leather Bomber Jacket, $3,450 and Hand Knit Skirt, $2,185, both at openingceremony.us.