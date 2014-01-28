StyleCaster
15 Chic Little Red Dresses You Can Wear Any Time, Any Place

Sarah Barnes
by
Whether you love to hate it or just plain hate it, Valentine’s Day is almost here. The most “romantic” day of the year always comes with its fair share of stress about what to wear, where to go, and who to do it with. No need to sweat it though, as we found the perfect sartorial solution: The little red dress.

While head-to-toe red on Valentine’s Day can be a bit cliche, these stunning numbers will not only make planning your evening a whole lot easier, but they’re also safe for work, and even safer to wear well after February 14th has passed. So whether you’re headed out for a romantic dinner with your longtime sweetie, or keeping things casual with your girlfriends, we’ve got the perfect dress for you any night of the week.

From interesting cutouts to chic lace overlays, click through to find the perfect dress to wear, no matter the occasion.

Dolce Vita Embroidered Dress, $242; at Nordstrom

Fitted With Daisies Dress, $128; at Free People

Simona Jacquard Zip Dress, $365; at Tibi

Lightshow Dress, $184; at Nanette Lepore

A-Line Shift Dress, $51.85; at ASOS

Red Rose Party Dress, $89.98; at Betsey Johnson

Yasminka Corset A-Line Dress, $268; at BCBG Max Azria

Ruched Ecarlate Dress, $138; Anthropologie

Crepe Seam Flippy Dress, $80; at Topshop

Zipper Neck Dress, $368; at Rachel Roy

French Connection Simba Leopard Dress, $148; at Bloomingdales

Shifting Long Sleeve Dress, $40; at Lulu's

Before the Night Dress, $88; at Revolve

Dessa Dress, $70; at BB Dakota

