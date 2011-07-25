Little Miss Know It All

StyleCaster
Jessica Hoppe
It seems everyone is in competition with Lady Gaga for most ridiculous outfit. Check out Katy Perry’s Smurfette mini at the premiere. Kitsch or cute?

[Via Stylelist]

Leighton Meester is suing her mother for the mis-handling of money she sent home to her sick brother. Meester claims her mother preferred botulism injections to curing her ailing son. Guess everyone’s got family drama.

[Via Jezebel]

Ashley Hebert, the most rejected Bachelorette in franchise history, gets left at the “overnight date” alter by Constantine. Ouch!

[Via People]

There’s a new hero in town. Captain America knocks Harry Potter off the #1 spot opening this week @ $65.8 million.

[Via CBS News]

Miss Never Change Her Ways Lohan was reportdly drunk as a skunk @ the Palihouse on Saturday night. Seen taking lemon drop shots like a sorority girl and screaming at her date. Sad.

[Via Dlisted]

