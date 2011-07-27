Little Miss Know It All

The TMI continues from Hugh Hefner’s former fiance, Crystal Harris. Low blow I’d say.
[Via People]
Jesse James claims distance tore he and Kat Von D apart. Sure it wasn’t his…nevermind. Win Sandra Bullock.
[Via Dlisted]
Russell Brand has a heart and it doesn’t just belong to Katy Perry. Read his touching tribute to Amy Winehouse.
[Via Us]
Vogue Italia has named Rihanna its Woman of the Year while David LaChapelle sues her for copyright infringement. Win/lose week RiRi.
[Via Jezebel]
Selma Blair gives birth to son and names him Arthur Saint. Good luck, baby.
[Via US]