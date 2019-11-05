A ‘Little Mermaid’ Musical Is Airing Tonight & It Stars Auli’i Cravalho As Ariel—OMG

Your Tuesday night just got a lot better: The Little Mermaid Live! cast and watch details reveal that we can look forward to a new Disney musical from the comfort of our living room tonight. Yep, tonight. In case you missed the announcement two whole years ago, here’s a rundown. ABC decided to honor the 30th anniversary of Disney’s The Little Mermaid with a live musical performance ahead of that live-action feature adaptation starring Halle Bailey that we’re all looking forward to. But until then, we can enjoy the exciting guest stars who will be headlining the special tonight. Here’s who you can expect to see, along with other details about air time:

Auli’i Cravalho, an 18-year-old Hawaiian actress who made waves (no pun intended!) in 2016 as the voice of Moana, is starring in the ABC special as Ariel. Who better to play a mermaid—at least for now. After all, we’re still waiting eagerly to see Halle Bailey take on the leading role (even if detractors have something else in mind. But we are not here for their colorism or hate.) In the meantime, however, Cravalho is sure to stun tonight—previews for the special already show the young actress looking perfectly at home in her long red Ariel wig (hers is definitely a different take than Kylie Jenner’s Little Mermaid halloween costume last week, though!)

As for Ursula, you can expect to see none other than Queen Latifah taking on the villainous role. Latifah has already posted a sneak preview of her look, and it’s nothing short of perfect: she’s decked out in black latex and sky-high white hair—she just can’t help that she’s, gracefully, so much nicer to look at than the cartoon-depicted version itself.

Meanwhile, others beloved characters are set to appear. Sebastian, everyone’s favorite sea crab, will be performed by Shaggy; Chef Louis will be portrayed by John Stamos; and while we’re still holding out hope that Harry Styles will be cast across from Halle Bailey in the live-action edition, for now we’ll have to settle for Riverdale’s Graham Philips in the role of Prince Eric. Not a bad trade-off, at all.

The Wonderful World of Disney presents The Little Mermaid Live! will air tonight, Tuesday November 5 at 8 p.m. ET, live on ABC.