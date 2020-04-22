The ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ Showrunner Isn’t Ruling Out a Second Season

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere season 1. Just because Hulu’s latest hit was slated as a limited series doesn’t mean that a second season is out of the question. In fact, we’re already hearing hints about Little Fires Everywhere season 2 release date, spoilers, and news from an important person to the show: executive producer and showrunner, Liz Tegelaar.

With Little Fires Everywhere wrapping up the last of its eight episodes on April 22, fans of the book-adapted series are hungry to know if there’s more they can expect to see on screen from the Richardson and Warren families. Like Celeste Ng’s best-selling novel of the same name, Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere season 1 delivers quite an abrupt ending: In the wake of her burnt up house, Elena takes the blame, her daughter Izzy has run away, and the Warrens find their way back home. We’re left with more than our fair share of loose ends—How will the Richardsons rebuild their home, both literally and figuratively? Is Izzy OK? And how will Pearl adjust to her mother’s hometown? Plenty of material for a reboot; whether or not showrunner Tegelaar agrees is another question.

Without giving too much away, Tegelaar did admit that she wants another season. “Well, look, selfishly I want to say yes,” Tigelaar told ET. “This has been one of the best experiences of my life. I would be in that writers’ room forever, and I would obviously write for Reese [Witherspoon] and Kerry [Washington] and everybody involved for the rest of my life. So, I want to say yes.”

Yet she conceded that it would be difficult given the constraints of the original story. “In my heart, I feel like it’s a limited series, I feel like we told the story.”

For now, Tigelaar explains that there isn’t necessarily an easy way to reconnect Elena and Mia’s storylines. “I would shudder to think of a contrived way to get Mia and Elena back in each other’s orbit that would at all feel real,” she said to ET. “I guess I would never want to say never, but I see this as a story that had its beginning, middle, and end. And I love the ending. I wouldn’t want to diminish Celeste’s book by, I don’t know, not cannibalizing it, but I wouldn’t want to diminish it by turning it into what it isn’t just because people liked it.”

There is, however, the possibility of a sequel by novelist Celeste Ng—such a text could certainly bolster Little Fires Everywhere‘s storyline, offering up a continuation of the series. And if not for Mia and Elena, for Izzy. The young actress who plays her on the series, Megan Stott, recently admitted that she’s game for season 2:

“If they offered me another season with Izzy, I would definitely take it,” Stott told ET. “I love Izzy and to play her again and seeing Izzy find herself, explore herself a little more and discover what’s happening in her life and who she really is, I think that’d be so fun to play. If they did ask me to do a second season, I would [say yes] because Izzy’s such an incredible character, and I don’t think I could ever have such character like her ever.”

