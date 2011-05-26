Little Elle Fanning Has Some Very Diverse Fashion Icons

Elle Fanning‘s fashion sense is certainly more elevated than that of a “regular” 13-year-old, but with designers like Rodarte, Valentino and Marc Jacobs (who has chosen her sister Dakota as the face of his brand on a number of occasions) dying to dress her, she’s bound to have pretty good taste. With her red carpet choices and high fashion editorials, little Elle has already proven that she’s a sartorial risk taker, but we weren’t aware that her knowledge aboutand appreciation forfashion ran so deep.

The starlet recently told People Style Watch that she prefers to shop vintage and is constantly on the lookout for 60s and 70s-style baby doll dresses. When it comes to her fashion icons, she counts Alexa Chung as her number-one idol, but also mentions that she’s continuously inspired by Twiggy and the ’50s bombshell Marilyn Monroe.

Our main question is this: girl was born in 1998, so how does she even know who Marilyn Monroe and Twiggy are? I guess that’s the magic of the Internet. Or of growing up in Hollywood.