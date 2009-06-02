Little Boots Streams Upcoming Album

Because I’m completely self indulgent, I like to pick songs to match what will inevitably become the movie of my life. You know a sad song to match a post break up somber walk and a happy song to match a fitting room montage.

This summer though, I have yours and my soundtrack all set: Hands by Little Boots. Little Boots is currently streaming her entire album “Hands” on her MySpace page. Her bouncy electronic dance beats will keep you giddy all summer.

Hands is set for a June 9th release on Elektra.