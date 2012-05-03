Jam Of The Week: Little Boots’ ‘Every Night I Say A Prayer’ [Video]

Get ready to vogue yourself into the weekend–electro pop darling Little Boots‘ latest video features sultry sounds, meticulously timed hand claps and some sharp-as-a-knife stare-downs that will have you wanting to put our your best peplum pieces and platform wedges on.

Her latest jam, called “Every Night I Say A Prayer” has got some seriously sexy vibes going on, along with a catchy, upbeat chorus. Remember that scene in Superstar where they do that “Supermodel Documentary Hour” segment? Yeah, this song makes us want to werq and pose in some stylish duds for an imaginary camera, with an equally nonexistent fan blowing in our faces.

The single was originally released back on April 21st for Record Store Day and is also available as a free download over on Little Boots’ SoundCloud page. You can catch Little Boots for a live performance over the next few months, with select appearances in London, Paris, Berlin, Mexico City, Las Vegas and Moscow.

I guess it looks like LBs is on a mission to take her brand new vogue-tastic tunes to the masses. And for that I say, more power to you, girl.

Oh, and quick shout-out to the video’s director Zaiba Jabbar, whose videos lately seem to be giving us 90s-realness all the time these days. Get vogue-ing, y’all: