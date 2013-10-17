Want: A Perfect Little Black Dress For Less Than $150

What: A knee-length black shift dress with faux leather sleeves.

Why: Because a little black dress is ultimate, tried-and-true staple of any stylish woman’s wardrobe, and this one is incredibly versatile. The faux leather sleeves give this dress an of-the-instant update, and a $130 price tag puts this quality item at an approachable price point.

How: Appropriate across seasons, this LBD would look fall-appropriate paired with dark gray tights, a pair of cute ankle booties, and an oversize coat draped over the shoulders.

Black Ponte-Knit Dress, $130; at Banana Republic