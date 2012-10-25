Little Black Book: Angela Lindvall’s Guide to Bali

Angela Lindvall has been a supermodel since she was 14-years-old, and has since starred in ad campaigns for Chanel and walked the runway for Victoria’s Secret. In recent years Lindvall has grown into the role of environmental activist. In true supermodel fashion, Lindvall has spread her message of sustainability by working with like-minded fashion brands like luxe, Bali-based jewelry line John Hardy.

Lindvall was introduced to Hardy in 2007 when she traveled to the Indonesian island of Bali with actor Adrian Grenier to shoot the TV show “Alter Eco” and quickly accepted an invitation to design a charity bracelet with the proceeds going to Forest Ethics. “I fell in love with Bali,” Lindvall told us. “It’s the spirit of the people I love most and their connection to spirit realm. They are amazing artisans, and have a natural talent for woodcarving, stonework, and building beautiful things in general.”

Along the way Lindvall became the face of John Hardy as well as the designer of “Hijau”—meaning green in Balinese—a high-end capsule collection and now the Angela by John Hardy Collection sold on QVC. Each piece is made from recycled silver and delivered in 50 percent post-consumer packaging. “It feels good to do something you love, make a living from it, and make sustainable choices,” Lindvall says.

Lindvall’s designs are ultimately inspired by Bali itself. She begins each collection by traveling through Bali and Southeast Asia with her two sons, immersing herself in the culture and visiting small villages where she spends time with local artisans. Lindvall takes pictures and sketches before bringing her ideas back to the John Hardy compound to be turned into reality.

“I get inspired by nature and spirit,” Lindvall says. “Sometimes we find beauty in the most simple things in life. There is also a spiritual essence to all my pieces. Bali is a very spiritual place and I try to incorporate this into my jewelry.”

We couldn’t think of a more passionate insider to share her favorite spots on this wildly beautiful island.

1 of 11 Angela Lindvall has been a supermodel since she was 14-years-old but has grown into another role as well—environmental activist. In true supermodel fashion, Lindvall has spread her message of sustainability by working with like-minded fashion brands like luxe, Bali-based jewelry line John Hardy. Along the way Lindvall has become a true insider on the island, so we could think of no one better to ask to share their favorite Bali spots. THE JOHN HARDY COMPOUND: "It's like stepping into Oz," Lindvall shares. "Beautiful bamboo structures make up what is known as the compound. Organic gardens, rice fields, and animals all inhabit this exquisite place. You can witness the artisans making the John Hardy jewelry by hand and see the whole process from sketch to finish." Mambal; To book a tour contact Trisna Dewi at visit@johnhardy.com or by phone at +62 (0) 361 469 888. MARKET AT PURA TIRTA EMPUL: "Ubud for me has the ultimate shopping," Lindvall says. "But if you are very adventurous, go to the local markets outside of Ubud, where you will find traditional craftsman creating beautiful pieces of art. My favorite is the market outside Pura Tirta Empul temple in the village of Tampak Siring, which specializes in the local craft—carved bone jewelry. Look out for Katoot the bone carver's stall." Tampak Siring. VILLA AWANG AWANG: "This hotel is settled within a local village surrounded by rice fields outside of Ubud," Lindvall says. "There is a river below surrounded by jungle with waterfalls for your morning showers if you are daring enough." Melayang; For more information visit awangawang.com. AMANUSA BEACH: "The beach at the Amanusa Hotel is my favorite place to relax," shares Lindvall. "It's pristine and beautiful." Nusa Dua; For more information visit amanresorts.com. CASA LUNA: "Casa Luna is a culinary institute where you can learn local dishes," Lindvall says. "It's the best place I've eaten in Bali—5 star. Everything is good, and they have salsa dancing, so it's a great night out." Jalan Bisma, Ubud; For more information visit casalunabali.com. TEMPLE LOUNGE & BAR AT KARMA KANDARA: "I like to grab a cocktail at Temple at sunset," Lindvall says. The lounge is up on the roof so the views are amazing." Seminyak; For more information visit karmakandara.com. THE MOTHER TEMPLE OF BESAKIH: "There's no better place to appreciate the spiritual essence of Bali than Pura Besakih on Mount Agung, which is one of Hinduism's holiest temples," Lindvall says. Besakih. PADANG TEGAL VILLAGE: "You can experience the famous Balinese Kecak Fire and Trance Dance," Lindvall says of this area of Ubud where you can also find the Monkey Forest and the Pura Dalem Agung Padangtegal temple. Ubud. GREEN SCHOOL: "John Hardy co-founded this amazing school where children get a holistic, green education," Lindvall says. "It's also the location of one of the world's largest freestanding bamboo buildings. John annually replants bamboo on the island, which is a sacred plant used for many ceremonies. I had the pleasure of being part of the planting and distribution to grateful local villagers." Sibangkaja; For more information visit greenschool.org. TEGALLALANG RICE TERRACES: "The rice terraces of Bali are on of the island's iconic sights and still cultivated using traditional methods," Lindvall says. "I spent a lot of time here while I worked one of my John Hardy collections inspired by grains of rice." Ubud.




















