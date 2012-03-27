Literature For The Fashion Obsessed

It seems like everyone and their mom has come out with a documentary about their job in the fashion industry. Look, we’re totally not complaining – it’s amazing to see the inner workings of some of fashion’s elite. We’ve been flies on the wall during fashion week preparations, sat front row and pulled off a photoshoot all from the comfort of our couch.

Well, looks like we should be prepping for our next wave of fashion films with the news that the September Issue’s director, R.J. Cutler, will be interpreting every fashion girls’ favorite book, Fabulous Nobodies. If you haven’t read the book, we highly suggest you picking up a copy, like immediately. First of all, we’re huge advocates of reading the book first, second of all, the plot is nothing short of addictive.

You get to follow a rookie in the industry as she works the door of Manhattan’s most elite and stylish clubs. Oh, AND it takes place in the ‘80s. As if it couldn’t get better. We’re super excited to see the clothes pulled for the costuming – like beyond.

Oh, and we’re also pretty stoked to see who gets cast as the lucky door b*tch too.