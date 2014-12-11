Listen to the Leaked Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj Track “Feelin Myself”

The only thing guaranteed to sell more records than a Nicki Minaj album is a Nicki Minaj album with Beyoncé on the track, and that’s exactly the collaboration that’s about to be released.

A new song from Minaj’s upcoming The Pinkprint album has just been leaked and appears to be a partnership between ‘Yonce and Minaj. The super-catchy track is called “Feelin’ Myself”, and won’t be officially out until December 15, when the album drops. Sure, music purists might prefer to wait for the real deal, but if it’s instant gratification that you’re after, you can listen right now—Digital Spy just published the leaked version (don’t worry, we won’t tell.)

For those looking to invest in The Pinkprint, the album will reportedly also feature Ariana Grande, Drake, Jessie Ware, Jeremih, Meek Mill, Chris Brown, and Lil Wayne, and the already popular single, “Anaconda.”

This leak comes just a couple of weeks after Beyoncé shared her new songs, “7/11″ and “Ring Off” online, and we all bowed down at the alter of queen Bey after an epic booty shaking effort in the “7/11” video clip. Between Beyoncé’s dance skills and Minaj’s penchant for twerking in short-shorts (you’ve seen the clip for “Anaconda,” right?), we only have one thing to add: please music gods, let there be a “Feelin’ Myself” film clip that follows.