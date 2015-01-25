Listen to Rihanna’s New Song—With Kanye West, and Paul McCartney!

Kanye West teased a collaboration with Rihanna at the iHeartMedia music summit last week, and it turns our the pairing is even more epic than we thought: It’s with Paul McCartney, too!

The acoustic, surprisingly folksy track—which is available in iTunes now—is called “FourFiveSeconds” and features 72-year-old music legend on guitar, with RiRi crooning lines like ‘Now I’m four, five seconds from wildin’/And we got three more days ’til Friday,’ and Kanye singing along with her, not rapping—presumably his new thing.

The 37-year-old rapper and the former Beatle made headlines earlier this month for writing and a recording another duet, “Only One,” about Kanye’s daughter with Kim Kardashian, North. (Yeah, we never thought we’d be referring to Paul McCartney and Kim K. in the same sentence, either.)

Here’s hoping Rihanna’s fans are more savvy than Kanye’s—when “Only One” was released, they took to Twitter applauding Yeezy for giving the “newcomer” a chance.

Listen to the sunny track now, and let us know your thoughts!