Listen to Rihanna’s Epic New Song ‘Towards the Sun’

Guess what, guys? A new Rihanna song has surfaced on the web, and while it isn’t exactly what we expected, we’re definitely loving it.

“Towards the Sun” is beautifully breathy and high-pitched—nothing like her recent “FourFiveSeconds” with Kanye West and Paul McCartney—and it was written and produced for DreamWorks’ upcoming animated movie Home, based on Adam Rex’s beloved children’s novel The True Meaning of Smekday, in which RiRi voices the main character. (The film looks adorable, BTW.)

Rihanna also happens to be curating the film’s soundtrack, which will feature 12 original songs and harnesses the talents of Charli XCX, Jennifer Lopez and Kiesza.

Luckily, projects like this aren’t impeding the superstar from working on her anticipated eighth album, R8, which is expected to drop any day now.

Take a listen of “Towards the Sun” and—if you’re a fan—download it on iTunes now!