Yet Another Thing Cara Delevingne Is Good At: Listen To Her Sing Really, Really Well

You know those people that are pretty much good at everything, and have beauty to boot? Yeah, so do we. And it seems British model-of-the-moment Cara Delevingne is fast shaping up to be one of those types.

Not only is the 20-year-old one of fashion’s most sought-after models—she’s recently walked in what seemed like every show during NYFW, and bagged a major DKNY campaign—but she’s also got common sense, killer dance moves and, it seems, quite a set of pipes.

Delevingne stars in a new campaign video for British stylist and Love magazine editor-in-chief Katie Grand’s second collaboration for Hogan—not terribly surprising news in and of itself—but if you watch the video above, you’ll notice the visuals are set to a strikingly good a capella version of catchy 1980s confection “I Want Candy” sung by none other than Miss Cara herself, according to Grazia.

If that weren’t enough to entice you, it seems Grand rounded up a bevy of her famous model friends—Doutzen Kroes, Liberty Ross, Stephanie Seymour, Edie Campbell, Abbey Clancy, Eliza Cummings, Tallulah Harlech, and the elder Delevingne sister Poppy—to lip sync to Cara’s version of the song while doing some spirited, seemingly impromptu dance moves to showcase Hogan’s shoes and accessories.

Wach the cute video above and let us know: Do you think signing is in the cards for Cara Delevingne?

More: We’ve Got a Style Crush On British Model Cara Delevingne; See Her Best Looks Here