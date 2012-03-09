Listen Up: DVF & Dragonette Release A Super Catchy Dance Jam!

If you just so happen to be in the market for a weekend theme song (read: pre-game party jam), then check out this super catchy, super dance-y track from Dragonette called “The Right Woman.”

The single is off the Proud to be Woman Vol. 3 compilation from Diane von Furstenberg, in honor of International Women’s Day (which was yesterday in case you didn’t get the memo). The album features songs from a list of up-and-coming and indie female talents such as Ingrid Michaelson, Miss Li, A Fine Frenzy and Lissie.

Available in Play Button or CD format, a portion of the proceeds from the sale of the record (and from other IWD x DVF items) will go towards Vital Voices, an organization that helps to support leadership among women in communities worldwide.

The awesomeness of the Dragonette song and the fact that you’ll be getting some karma points too should already get you motivated to whip out your credit card and purchase the full album. You can also opt to purchase the record or just the individual tracks via iTunes as well.

Hear the song a few of us had on repeat in the office this morning for yourself down below, and hopefully you’ll dig it just as much as we do. #PartyForAGoodCause

[via Trendland]